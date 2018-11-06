Rumor Control: Ray J Denies Saying Unsavory Things About Kim Kardashian After She Calls Him A “Pathological Liar”
Ray J Clarifies Speaking On Kim K, “I Would Never Say These Things”
Ray J is speaking up after he was branded a “pathological liar” by his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. In an allegedly false story posted by The Sun, writers claimed Ray J revealed details about Kimmy’s sex kinks, like having a “Louis Vuitton trunk full of sex toys.” A fan questioned why Ray J would be speaking on this a decade after they split, moving on with their own families and Kim reacted like this:
Welp, hold your horses Kim! The story was faker than Kylie’s lips according to Ray J. He wrote: ” I NEVER SAID NONE OF THIS.”
Adding more contexting in a video, Ray J says he would never disrespect his family like that by speaking gratuitously about an ex-girlfriend in interviews. Hit play.
FALSE RUMORS! – I’ve done at least 10 interviews in the past 2weeks in #London and I’ve been respectful to everyone! These rumors are false and uncalled for! My family is all that matters and that’s all I live for. The old ray J is dead. Let him RIP. I’m a new man with new responsibilities and moral values. Don’t believe everything you read. Much love and respect! #LetGodWork and GO VOTE!!!
“The old ray J is dead. Let him RIP. I’m a new man with new responsibilities and moral values. Don’t believe everything you read.” We gotcha, new Ray J! Thoughts?
