Rumor Control: Ray J Denies Saying Unsavory Things About Kim Kardashian After She Calls Him A “Pathological Liar”

Ray J Clarifies Speaking On Kim K, “I Would Never Say These Things”

Ray J is speaking up after he was branded a “pathological liar” by his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. In an allegedly false story posted by The Sun, writers claimed Ray J revealed details about Kimmy’s sex kinks, like having a “Louis Vuitton trunk full of sex toys.” A fan questioned why Ray J would be speaking on this a decade after they split, moving on with their own families and Kim reacted like this:

Or shows he’s a pathological liar 😂😂😂 you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

Welp, hold your horses Kim! The story was faker than Kylie’s lips according to Ray J. He wrote: ” I NEVER SAID NONE OF THIS.”

I NEVER SAID NONE OF THIS- I’m focused on my new baby and my wife! Pls stop trying to tear me down. https://t.co/DHFXKe9Z1g — Ray J (@RayJ) November 5, 2018

Adding more contexting in a video, Ray J says he would never disrespect his family like that by speaking gratuitously about an ex-girlfriend in interviews. Hit play.

“The old ray J is dead. Let him RIP. I’m a new man with new responsibilities and moral values. Don’t believe everything you read.” We gotcha, new Ray J! Thoughts?