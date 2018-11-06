Rebel Wilson Finally Apologized For Her Petty Patty Ways…But Twitter Isn’t Done Dragging Her Yet

Rebel Wilson Tweets Apology To Plus-Sized Actresses

Rebel Wilson is out here trippin’. Kudos to the actress for landing a lead role in the upcoming rom-com Isn’t It Romantic, but the part where she claimed she was the “first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy”—we weren’t here for that.

After Twitter corrected her and pointed out that there were many actresses who’d achieved as much before her, Wilson tweeted out an apology.

“In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo’Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake and likely many others.”

Apparently, she now realizes she was hurtful…you know, AFTER blocking folks on Twitter who respectfully came for that azz.

“With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful. To be part of a problem I was hoping I was helping makes it that much more embarrassing & hard to- “acknowledge. I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less. Again, I am deeply sorry.”

See her tweets here and hit the flip for some scalding hot responses from Twitter folks.