Catch Fade At The Culo Contest: Brawl Breaks Out At Brazil’s Miss Bum Bum Pageant

Miss BumBum Winner Is Attacked Over Alleged Fake Cakes

We’ve been covering the Miss BumBum pageant in Brazil for YEARS… and 2018 is supposed to be the last year that the competition takes place, but according to TMZ reports, Monday night ended in a brawl after 31 year-old Ellen Santana from Brazil’s northern region was named the winner.

Aline Uva, a massage therapist from southern Brazil took the winner’s sash from Ellen and put it on herself. Uva accused Santana of having a surgically enhanced booty — while she claims her own cakes were the only natural ones in the entire contest.

Have a look at more fight photos when you continue, as well as some of the finalists and tell us if you think the judges decided right.