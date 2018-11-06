Catch Fade At The Culo Contest: Brawl Breaks Out At Brazil’s Miss Bum Bum Pageant

The candidate to natural massage therapist of Rio Grande do Sul Aline Uva, 27 years old and with 105cm of butt, who went to the top of the champion Ellen Santana and started the track of 1 place, not accepting the champion

Miss BumBum Winner Is Attacked Over Alleged Fake Cakes

We’ve been covering the Miss BumBum pageant in Brazil for YEARS… and 2018 is supposed to be the last year that the competition takes place, but according to TMZ reports, Monday night ended in a brawl after 31 year-old Ellen Santana from Brazil’s northern region was named the winner.

Aline Uva, a massage therapist from southern Brazil took the winner’s sash from Ellen and put it on herself. Uva accused Santana of having a surgically enhanced booty — while she claims her own cakes were the only natural ones in the entire contest.

Have a look at more fight photos when you continue, as well as some of the finalists and tell us if you think the judges decided right.

Miss Bumbum 2018

Here’s Ellen Santana being sashed…

Miss Bumbum 2018

And the cake shot that should say plenty. Does that look natural to you?

Miss Bumbum 2018

Booty rockin errywhere

Miss Bumbum 2018

Miss Bumbum 2018

Miss Bumbum 2018

Miss Bumbum 2018

    Miss Bumbum 2018

    Miss Bumbum 2018

    Miss Bumbum 2018

    Miss BumBum

    These cakes come with wings

    Miss Bumbum contest held in Sao Paulo, in Brazil. Paula Oliveira from the State of Amazonas, Cassia Almeida from the State of Espirito Santo and Yasmin Alburquerque from the State of Santa Catarina

