Grown Man S***: Dustin’s Guide To Election Day [Video]

View this post on Instagram

#GrownManShit x #RepresentTheVote: A Guide to Election Day – Now up on CassiusLife.com ___ Voting in this year’s midterm elections is important AF. And who better to let y’all know all the rules then @LookatDustin? You may be wondering if you can take him seriously, but he’s wearing a tie, so hell yea you can. We know you’ve been on Twitter lately and clicking on those fake links that lead to voter registration —we got fooled, too—so by now, we hope everyone that’s of age is registered for the big day. And by the big day, we mean election day.… which is in November. You need to put it in your calendar, or ask Siri to handle it for you.