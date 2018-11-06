Grown Man S***: Dustin’s Guide To Election Day [Video]
#GrownManShit x #RepresentTheVote: A Guide to Election Day – Now up on CassiusLife.com ___ Voting in this year’s midterm elections is important AF. And who better to let y’all know all the rules then @LookatDustin? You may be wondering if you can take him seriously, but he’s wearing a tie, so hell yea you can. We know you’ve been on Twitter lately and clicking on those fake links that lead to voter registration —we got fooled, too—so by now, we hope everyone that’s of age is registered for the big day. And by the big day, we mean election day.… which is in November. You need to put it in your calendar, or ask Siri to handle it for you.
Our brother site Cassius is back with another episode of “Grown Man S***.” This time Dustin breaks down all the rules of this year’s IMPORTANT AF midterm elections. Justin breaks down voting times, poll location and warns people not to post their ballot online.
“You have to be on time, colored people I know we have a reference we make about colored people time, at this time CP time stands for change of process time. If you’re in line before 7 p.m. you can still get to vote.”
