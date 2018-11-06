Grown Man S***: Dustin’s Guide To Election Day [Video]

Our brother site Cassius is back with another episode of “Grown Man S***.” This time Dustin breaks down all the rules of this year’s IMPORTANT AF midterm elections. Justin breaks down voting times, poll location and warns people not to post their ballot online.

“You have to be on time, colored people I know we have a reference we make about colored people time, at this time CP time stands for change of process time. If you’re in line before 7 p.m. you can still get to vote.”

Watch the full episode HERE.

