Please Do Stop The Music: Rihanna Sent Trump A Cease And Desist For Playing Her Song At Rallies

Rihanna Is Serious About Not Wanting Trump To Play Her Music

This past weekend, political analyst Philip Rucker was tweeting about how amazing Donald Trump’s rallies were because they throw out free T-shirts and blare Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop The Music” and everyone just loves it.

Of course, this tweet ended up making the rounds and circled back all the way to Rihanna, who obviously isn’t okay with her music being played anywhere that’s associated with 45.

She swiftly tweeted her disapproval and promised that her song wouldn’t be played at “those tragic rallies” for music longer…and Rih meant BUSINESS.

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

According to the people over at TMZ, the star really did fire off a cease and desist letter to the cheeto-in-chief after he played “Don’t Stop the Music” at his Sunday rally in Chattanooga, TN. According to the letter, Trump has used Rihanna’s music “in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” which is deemed “improper” because Rihanna hasn’t given her consent. Trump could ask permission from here on out, but we all know what her answer would be–which is probably why his people didn’t bother approaching her in the first place.

This is far from the first time we’ve seen Ms. Fenty get political.

Rihanna has remained politically active during this midterm season, and she endorsed Florida candidate Andrew Gillum on Instagram over the weekend as she continues to encourage every one of her fans to go vote.

On top of that, Rih also made headlines recently for her apparent refusal to play at the Superbowl halftime show, which she did in support of Colin Kaepernick.