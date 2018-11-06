Jada Pinkett-Smith Makes Peace With Leah Remini Over Scientology Beef At The Red Table [VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett-Smith And Leah Remini Air Out Past Differences

Did y’all know Jada Pinkett-Smith and Leah Remini used to be close friends but they pretty much fell out over things that Leah wrote about Will and Jada in her book about leaving The Church of Scientology? This week’s episode of “Red Table Talk” is all about Jada Pinkett-Smith meeting up with Leah Remini to resolve issues that happened back when Jada was asked about things Leah wrote about her and Will in her book on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” and Jada’s response actually triggered Leah to accuse her of being a Scientologist. Watch the episode below:

After years of not speaking, Jada and Leah Remini meet at the Red Table for the first time since their friendship went off the rails in a very public dispute over Leah’s accusations that Jada was a Scientologist. This was actually really interesting but one thing Leah said really stuck with us — you can’t “dabble” in Scientology. The Smiths were being recruited and they didn’t realize how much they were being targeted!

What did you think of the episode?

Catch new episodes of Red Table Talk (season 1) with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris every Monday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.