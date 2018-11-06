Bih, You Guessed It! Pervy Teacher Sentenced 10 Years For Sex And Snapchat Nudes “I Don’t Deserve Breath”

Teacher Sentenced To 10 Years For Sex With Student

…you was right.

Former North Dakota teacher Shannon Moser was sentenced to sit in prison for a dime today after a judge banged the gavel on her sick a$$. According to DailyMail Moser pleaded guilty to several counts including sharing illicit photos and videos with students and having sexual contact with two students aged 14 and 15 years old. She also fessed up to four counts of luring a minor by computer, one count of gross sexual imposition, and one count of sexual assault.

Sex predator Shannon had been sending nudes to her students via Snapchat and was having sex with a 16 year old boy who she lured to a real place called “Rendezvous Park”, Moser and the boy subsequently had sex along a gravel road.

In case this story wasn’t already bad enough, Moser is married to a pastor, they have FOUR daughters together.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports her statement to the court as follows:

‘I am vastly ashamed of my simple choices that have hurt so many people,’ she read in a statement before the sentencing, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press. ‘The trust that family, friends, and our community had in me is broken. It may never be fully restored again and that’s a painful sentence I’ll have to face for the rest of my life.’ ‘I feel like I don’t deserve life or breath for all the harm and hurt that I’ve caused so many people.’

Shannon is right and she might just get her wish when she gets to prison and the other ladies find out what she’s in for…