Iced OUT: Slick Rick Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection To ‘GQ’ [Video]

Slick Rick Gives Us An Inside Look At His Jewelry Collection

The people over at GQ have been taking inventory of all the iciest celebs, and this week, we all get an inside look at the insane jewelry collection owned by none other than Slick Rick.

From giant pendants to his iced-out eye patches, the New York hip-hop legend has some absolutely insane pieces you won’t wanna miss.

Take a peek at what The Ruler is working with below: