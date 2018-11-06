A Meow-racle: Woman Says Rescue Cat Helped Detect Her Breast Cancer [Video]

Woman’s Cat Helped Her Figure Out She Had Breast Cancer

An Oregan area woman is saying her cat detected her breast cancer lump even before doctors. According to a Daily News report, Michelle Pierson says her feline Mia noticed a lump that ended up being breast cancer and that the early detection has given her a better shot. Pierson says her rescue cat crawled on top of her chest and sniffed around the spot where the cancer was eventually found. She did so several times, even after her owner would shoo her away. She finally rested on the cancer spot.

Pierson says she felt a lump and went to the doctor, who then detected stage 2 breast cancer. Wow! Press play to hear her story first hand.