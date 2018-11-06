New Show: Charlamagne Tha God Will Talk Mental Health With Dr. Jessica Clemons For Premiere Of VH1’s “IN SESSION LIVE WITH DR. JESS”

VH1’s “IN SESSION LIVE WITH DR. JESS” will premiere Monday, November 12th at 10PM with New York Times Best-Selling author and influential radio host Charlamagne Tha God and licensed M.D. and psychiatry resident Dr. Jessica Clemons, aka “Dr. Jess.” This groundbreaking, hour-long event from Big Fish Entertainment will feature Charlamagne in the first live session on mental health in television history.

Charlamagne, who has built a successful career on examining the lives of others in his viral interviews, is switching roles and letting his guard down. In a rare moment of vulnerability and honesty, nothing is off limits during this in-depth exploration with Dr. Jess, breaking down barriers and revealing the true persona behind one of media’s most prominent voices.

With celebrity testimonials from Taraji P. Henson and more, Charlamagne hopes to address the stigma surrounding mental health and embolden others to reveal new sides of their stories and personal struggles. Fans will have the opportunity to interact with Charlamagne on social media throughout the night.

“IN SESSION LIVE WITH DR. JESS” is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, with Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and Tommy Cody serving as executive producers. The series is also executive produced by Charlamagne Tha God and Karen Kinney. Lily Neumeyer, Dara Cook and Chris Williams will executive produce for VH1. Check out the first look here.