New Video: Arin Ray Drops Visuals For “DAMN”

Singer-songwriter Arin Ray of Interscope Records is ending the year strong with a handful of announcements for his rapidly growing fan base, including a newly released video, “Damn.” Directed by Keoni Marcelo and Superfran, the two minute visual was set in Havana, Cuba and features breathtaking shots of the city’s sunset. Check out the video for “Damn” HERE.

The Ohio Native recently completed the first leg of his Platinum Fire Tour; sharing his catalog of work which blends hip-hop, R&B and jazz. Now, he will embark on the Platinum Fire Tour Part 2 beginning November 17th in Chicago, IL before wrapping in Dallas, TX in early December.