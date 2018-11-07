Cruisin’ For A New One: Newly Single Larsa Pippen Sets That Bawdy Out Post-Divorce From Scottie

Larsa Pippen Steps Out In A Revealing Number Post-Divorce

Larsa Pippen is single, and if this dress is any indicator BEYOND ready to mingle!

Just days after officially filing to end her 20-year marriage to former NBA baller Scottie Pippen, Larsa hit up the PrettyLittleThing X Hailey Baldwin launch at Catch Restaurant in LA, rocking a number that looks like it’s straight out of her bestie Kim Kardashian’s closet.

Well, if she’s out here rocking outfits like these, we doubt she’ll be too lonely for too long. If Future weren’t otherwise occupied…we might guess she was dressing to impress her former flame.

Either way, what do you think of Larsa's look?