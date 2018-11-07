Andrew Gillum Concedes Gubernatorial Race In Florida To Republican Ron DeSantis

Andrew Gillum Concedes Florida Governor Race To Ron DeSantis

Despite a swell of support and an influx of 11th-hour celebrity endorsements, Andrew Gillum has conceded the Florida gubernatorial race to Republican opponent Ron DeSantis.

Despite numbers that were deemed “too close to call” at the hour by NBC — Gillum secured 48.9& of the vote while Desantis held 49.9% — the democratic candidate announced his concession in a speech given from his Tallahassee campaign headquarters around 10:45 PM. As he stated in his speech (via NBC News):

“Even though I won’t be the next governor of Florida, I still plan to be on the front lines. We still have to be willing to show up every single day and demand our seat at the table. I still believe and I still trust in the voters. I still believe that there is more of us that believe in what is common and what is decent.”

A BIG loss for the democratic party and the anticipated “Blue Wave” this election was set to bring. We’ll continue watching the poll results this evening to give you further updates on integral races.

Wilfredo Lee-Pool/Getty Images/Chris O’Meara-Pool/Getty Images