Over 1 Million Felons Get Their Voting Rights Restored As Voters Pass Amendment 4 In Florida

Florida Votes To Restore Voting Rights To Ex-Cons

Despite a major loss for the Democrats in Florida, the state got progressive on one major issue in particular. Voters approved Amendment 4 on their ballots, a policy that ensures that the vast majority of felons will regain their right to vote upon release from incarceration, or as soon as they are placed on probation.

According to USA Today, previously, former Florida felons would have to wait five years after completing their sentence or their probation and file a former request with the Florida Clemency Board to restore their voting rights. Now, save those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, those who have satisfactorily served their time will have their voting rights restored automatically.

Good for Florida making life easier for an overlooked subsector of the population! Maybe this will help them get that extra push at the polls next go ’round.

