Congrats! Proud Papa Rick Ross Welcomes A Baby Boy Named Billion Leonard With Girlfriend Briana Camille

Rick Ross Welcomes Baby #2 With Girlfriend Briana Camille

Rick Ross is now a father four times over!

Just one short year after welcoming baby girl Berkeley Hermés to the world with girlfriend Briana Camille, the two are back at it again. The couple just brought in a bouncing baby boy earlier today and gave him quite the DJ Khaled-approved name: Billion Leonard Rogers.

Bruiser in da building #itsaboy 🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 7, 2018

Let’s all welcome my son ‘Billion Leonard Roberts’ to the world 🌍… 🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 7, 2018

We guess he’ll be called Billi for short! Of course, with the child being this fresh out of the oven, there are no photos to share just yet. But both Mama and Papa Ross seem to be over the moon with this new young son in their lives. And of course, he already has some playdates with Asahd penciled into his schedule…

Congrats to Rick Ross and his lady love! We can’t wait to see this little one…

