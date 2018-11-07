Stacey Abrams Plans To Wait For EVERY Vote To Be Counted In Too-Close-To-Call GA Gubernatorial Race

Stacey Abrams Does Not Concede, Anticipates Runoff For GA Governor

While most of the day’s election results have been counted and logged, a few key races are still a toss-up over into the wee hours of the morning.

Stacey Abrams, aiming to be the first Black female state governor in US history, is running a close race with Republican gubernatorial hopeful Brian Kemp in Georgia. At this hour, Brian currently holds about 50.8% of the vote, while Abrams has snagged 48.3%, with about 99% of the votes counted.

Around 1:40 am EST, Stacey took to the podium at her campaign headquarters and let it be known that she has no plans to concede the race. She stated that every vote will be counted, and she and the rest of the GA Dems anticipate a runoff to decide who will ultimately hold the governor’s seat.

This one is NOT a quitter! Hopefully once every single vote has been logged (those that weren’t suppressed by sneaky tactics and suspicious circumstances, of course…) we’ll all see what’s really what.

We will fight for every vote. The best is yet to come. #gapol pic.twitter.com/KKPqE9fMVw — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 7, 2018

GA, you may need to get ready to head back to those polls in the near future…

