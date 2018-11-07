Auntie Comin’: Maxine Waters Now Has The Power To Subpoena Y’all Wack A$$ President And The Reactions Are Petty

Maxine Waters Can Subpoena Trump In January

Election Night was an absolute wild ride. We still don’t know what will happen with Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Andrew Gillum lost in Florida. The Republicans maintained their advantage in the Senate as well. However, the good news for the GOP ends there. The blue wave did, in fact, happen. Democrats have control of the House Of Representatives now. So what does this mean? Well, it means that starting in January, Maxine Waters will have the power to subpoena Donald Trump’s tax returns and uncover as much about his finances as possible.

In short, Auntie Maxine can now make Donald Trump’s life a living hell.

Trump: “I’m going to continue hiding my tax returns.” Maxine Waters, the new chair of the Financial Services Committee: pic.twitter.com/cHZANoqEjD — Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) November 7, 2018

And. We. Are. Here. For. It.

The reactions to this news is celebratory and petty as hell. Take a look and enjoy! It’s a celebration, bishes!