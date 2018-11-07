Is Evelyn Lozada’s Seed Shaniece Getting Her Succulent Sweet Potato Pie Smashed To Smithereens By Usher?

Usher Attended Diddy’s Birthday Party With Shaniece Hairston

Usher may have a new love! And no it’s not Quantasia Sharpton.

The R&B star is rumored to have started dating someone new since his estranged wife Grace Miguel filed for divorce earlier this year.

Usher brought model and reality starlet Shaniece Hairston to Diddy’s 49th birthday party.

“They came together and left together,” a source told Page Six.

Shaniece, who is 25, became famous after her mom Evelyn Lozada starred on VH1’s “Basketball Wives,” and she was heavily featured on Lozada’s OWN reality show “Livin’ Lozada.”

40-year-old Usher was married to Grace Miguel for two years, but the couple spent nearly a decade together.

What do you think of this pairing? Usher’s had some pretty embarrassing public rumors spread about him. Would that give you pause if you were Shaniece?

Hit the flip for some stunning reasons why Usher would be lucky to call Shaniece Hairston his lady.