POISON: Swizz Beatz And French Montana Bring Out The Marching Band For “SWIZZMONTANA” [Video]

Swizz Beatz And French Montana Music Video “SWIZZMONTANA”

Swizz Beatz new album POISON is bubbling on the streets thanks to the producer’s raucous brand of hip-hop and long list of A-List rapper friend features.

Today we get the fifth music video “SWIZZMONTANA” that brings together Swizzy and French Montana in a marching band themed visual that is sure to get the halftime treatment at a football game in the very near future.

Have you herd Swizz album yet? If so, what do you think?