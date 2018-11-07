Awkward: T.I. Is Giving King Sex-Ed Lessons Already! [Video]

#FamilyHustle: Tip Talks To King About Sex

It feels like King was just a baby himself and now he’s getting relationship advice.

While out with baby Heiress, T.I. and Tiny take the chance to talk to their son King about the birds and the bees. While his mama was there, Tip took lead in the conversation after Tiny revealed King was dating and she was concerned that he was having sex. Tip gave King some golden advice about sex.

He said, “don’t let a temporary itch dig you out a permanent ditch.” Interesting! Do you think T.I. take his own advice??? Hit play.