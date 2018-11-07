Cheat Back, Sis: Tammy Rivera Says Waka Flocka Dirty Dogged Her, But Was She Caught Creepin’ Too?

Tammy Rivera Talks Infidelities In Her Marriage

Tammy Rivera stopped by Hollyweird Unlock‘s podcast to talk about everything from IG beef to the secrets in her relationship. While doing a little tea sipping, Jason Lee asked Tammy about Waka Flocka cheating in their marriage. Before he could get to the question, Tammy blurted out that she too used to be a cheater…but it’s not how we think.

Tammy admits to cheating “emotionally” in the relationship, before the couple said, “I do.” Mrs. Flame says her poon is wayyy too precious to just give away but does classify what she did a cheating.

Tammy continued in the clip:

“I’m not about to be sleeping with ni**a and be walking away. I’m not saying I’m a prostitute neither, but ain’t about be giving a ni**ga no gas, like “I just had fun last night. NO.

Tammy also gave her thought on how she feels about “hoes” that try to sleep with married men.

“I don’t respect a groupie or a hoe, but I respect a prostitute. Groupie is just f*cking for a title.”

See the rest of the conversation in the full interview. It starts at the 23:10 mark.

Do YOU agree with Tammy’s definition of cheating?

Anywho, Tammy has been looking scrumptious lately and she and her hubby are still going strong. Hit the flip to see what thye’ve been up to on instagram.