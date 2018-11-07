Tardy For The Pordy: Pettiest Reactions To Queen Bey Endorsing Beto O’Rourke Hours Before Polls Closed
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Petty Twitter Vs. Queen Bey
We stan benevolent, philanthropic, freedom fighting Bey who waited until the very last minute to endorse Texas’s beloved Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke (who suffered a crushing defeat to Ted Cruz) in a baffling Beylitical decision that sparked a petty wave of blame across the internet.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Queen Bey endorsing Beto O’Rourke at the last minute on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.