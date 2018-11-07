Family Hustle: Reginae Talks To YFN Lucci About Toya Side-Eyeing Their Young Love [Video]

Reginae Talks To YNF Lucci About The Scrutiny Of Their Relationship

Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci are still going strong, for now, but momma Toya Wright still isn’t really feeling the relationship. If you’ve listened to The Carter V song “Open Letter” then you already know where Lil Wayne is at with it:

Just got off the phone with my daughter, told her, “I won’t hesitate to f**k a young ni**a up”, Lord

On the new episode of T.I. and Tiny’s Family Hustle, Reginae talks to Lucci about her parental disapproval and also the public scrutiny of their love life.

Thoughts?