Ragers For Democracy: Travis Scott Left Astroworld Festival Tickets For Voters At Houston Polling Stations

Travis Scott Helped Get The Vote Out In More Ways Than One

Yesterday, November 6, Travis Scott worked his magic with one more move to get his fans to vote, as he dropped off a few stacks of free tickets to his Astroworld Festival at select polling locations in Houston.

He announced the special offering in a tweet, writing, “SAVED SOME TIX FOR THE CITY AT THESE VOTING LOCATIONS. GO VOTE !!” The post also included a flyer with select polling locations in Houston that held tickets for his forthcoming Astroworld Festival, which will take place at NRG Park on November 17.

SAVED SOME TIX FOR THE CITY AT THESE VOTING LOCATIONS. GO VOTE !! pic.twitter.com/tVAu0DGzna — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 6, 2018

Scott was just one artist who did his part in ensuring all of his fans were encouraged to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

This latest move arrived only a couple weeks after Scott officially endorsed Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke in the Texas Senate Race. The “Sicko Mode” rapper popped up by O’Rourke’s side during a Houston rally in order to show his support, and prior to that, he had tweeted his endorsement of the politician.

O’Rourke had the support of Scott and other Texas celebs, even including Beyonce, but he ultimately lost to Ted Cruz, who managed to hold onto his seat in the Texas Senate.

Of course, this issue goes further than just Texas, and Scott was one of many artists to encourage their fans to go out and vote in such an important election.

Celebs including Meek Mill, Lil Yachty, Rihanna, Diddy, Beyonce, and more have been sending out messages on social media for weeks that stressed the importance of voting in all elections, along with their endorsements of who to vote for.

While we all know that Beyonce pushed for her hometown to vote for O’Rourke in the final hour, artists like Diddy, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and more performed for Andrew Gillum’s final rally before Election Day.