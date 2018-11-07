“BOTCHED” Is Byke! Have A Look At The Colorful Characters Looking To Get Knifed Up On Season 6 [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves arrived to Prague to visit Czech model Robert Paulat, who is known locally as the Human Ken Doll. Rodrigo Alves also had cosmetic surgery on his face in Prague.

SplashNews.com

E!’s “BOTCHED” Returns For Season 6 On December 6th

Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves had to be one of the wildest patients featured on E! hit series “BOTCHED” but Season 6 arrives next month and there may be some folks who would give him a run for his money. Watch the trailer for the new season below:

Drs. Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow definitely have their work “cut out” for them!!! New season of “Botched” starts Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10|9c on E!

