History: Meet Ilhan Omar, The First Muslim, Refugee & Woman Of Color Elected To Minnesota Congress

Ilhan Omar Elected To Congress In Minnesota

Last night, history was made in Minnesota in more ways than one! Ilhan Omar, a Muslim woman was elected to Congress. She is the first woman, the first woman of color, and first Muslim to represent the state. The state representative greeted a crowd of supporters with “As-salam Alaikum” then, “Alhamdulillah.” According to a Slate reporter, the greeting itself seemed like an intangible achievement, but throughout her speech, Omar was critical of bigotry and hate in this country and outline what she needed to tackle now that she’s achieved her seat. Omar assures that she didn’t run to just “make history” but to make changes.

“I stand here before you tonight,” she declared, “as your congresswoman-elect with many firsts behind my name.” As eyes swelled, she continued, “The first woman of color to represent our state in Congress. The first woman to wear a hijab. The first refugee ever elected to Congress. And one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.”

Here is Omar’s first speech to supporters after winning her seat in Congress, representing Minnesota.

Amazing. Congratulations to her!