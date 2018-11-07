Yella Beezy Stops By ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Break Down Details Of His Shooting [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Image via The Breakfast Club/iHeart Media/YouTube

Yella Beezy Makes His First Appearance On The Breakfast Club

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was shot 3 times in a drive-by just one short month ago–but luckily, he lives to tell the tale.

He stopped by The Breakfast Club for his first appearance on the program to divulge details about the frightening incident, how he’s been handling life since, and talks in-depth about the Dallas music scene as a whole.

Peep the entire interview below:

