Really?!? Welsh Husband Admits To New Boo That He Strangled Wife To Death After Staged Suicide

Husband Admits To Killing Wife To New Girlfriend

A Welsh man’s murderous rage and thirst for a new love will likely lead him into a prison cell for a very long time.

According to Metro UK, 64-year-old Derek Potter had literally gotten away with murder earlier this year when he told police that his wife Lesley hanged herself in their home. An investigation revealed nothing suspicious.

One week before Lesley was to be cremated, Derek did something…unthinkable, inexplicable, and downright dumb. After a few beers with this potential new boo, he admitted to her that he had strangled his wife to death. 32-year-old Natalia Mikhailoea-Kisselevskaia says she was shocked at what she heard:

Natalia said: ‘We were still on our first pints when he said: “I have got to tell you something”. ‘He said: “I love my wife very much but she was doing my head in so I strangled her”.’ Miss Mikhailoea-Kisselevskaia said she was left ‘shocked’ and thought he was ‘joking’. She added: ‘He was saying it with a straight face – no tears in his eyes, no laughter. ‘I thought: “Oh my god, he’s done it”.’

Natalia took her story straight to the police, an investigation was re-opened, and jury found him guilty as hell after only an hour and eleven minutes of deliberation.

In his defense, Derek told the court that Natalia “misunderstood” what he told her and he was really talking about kinky sex with his wife.

‘I said I had nearly killed her six years ago, and that is why I stopped drinking, and she misunderstood me. ‘I’ve had a great sex life, I’ve been married four times. I’ve had a crazy sex life in my time.’ But he denied to police that she died during a sex game. He told them: ‘This was suicide.’

Wow. SMH.