Is Auntie Octavia Spencer Trying To Get Her Swirl On With Brad Pitt?

Octavia Spencer Hits Ellen & Dishes On Her Dating Life

Auntie Octavia Spencer out here choosing, y’all.

The famed actress hit up The Ellen Show recently and talked a little bit about her dating life. DeGeneres, who’s been in the matchmaking mood lately, asked if Ms. Spencer was seeing anyone, to which she promptly replied:

“Did Brad Pitt say something about me? Is that what this is about? ‘Cause I saw him Sunday and I squeezed him, is that what this is about? Well, you can hook me up with Brad.”

Looks like she has a crush on her ol’ friend, as she claimed Pitt‘s “face lit up” when she squeezed him at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards.

“Is it Brad Pitt—who are you interested in?” DeGeneres asked. “‘Cause let me see what I can do.” “There’s so many people,” Spencer responded with a laugh. “You can hook me up with Brad…But we’re just friends, Brad and I. Don’t start that rumor Ellen.”

When asked about Idris Elba, the sexiest man alive, Spencer tried her best to keep her composure. “But I think he’s taken,” she said as she gushed. Watch a clip up top.