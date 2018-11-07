Usher Herpes Accuser Blasts Singer’s Gag Order Bid – Wants Truth Out In The Open (Exclusive)

Laura Helm Said She Contracted Herpes From Usher Following Two Intimate Encounters

The woman who is suing Usher for knowingly gave her the herpes virus has pleaded with a judge not to OK the singer’s motion to seal evidence in the case.

Laura Helm said Usher’s belief that he needs an all-encompassing gag order because he’s such a big star that revelations about his sex life, partners and health coming to light could ruin his rep, are full of hot air. Helm said she has already had to endure embarrassment and humiliation from her herpes diagnosis and from having to publicly accuse Usher over it.

“Unfortunately, trials are public and often the contents of a trial are embarrassing, but just because the Defendant is a celebrity does not entitle to him to private confidential trials while the rest of society must display their most embarrassing damages publicly, like the Plaintiff had to do to bring this action for the embarrassing damages caused by the Defendant,” Helm wrote in court docs obtained by BOSSIP.

Helm said Usher’s legal bid to put a gag order on her herpes transmission case against him not only violates her and the media’s first amendment rights but the courts legal right to a public record.

“It is ironic the Defendant, whose lawyer in this matter makes public statements, now asks this Court to gag the Plaintiff. The Defendant, with his power, money and popularity, requests this Court to silence his victims in the time of #metoo.”

The alleged victim is adamant that evidence including both of their “content of medical reports or billing records regarding STDs and herpes or third-party claims for the same” be made public once the case heads to trial.

A judge has not yet ruled on Usher’s gag order motion.