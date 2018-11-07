Divorcée Woes: Larsa Pippen Denies Being A Gold Digger & A Heaux For Hendrix In Statement About Divorce

Larsa Addresses Alleged Cheating On Scottie Pippen

Larsa Pippen is a freshly single woman after 21 years of marriage to Scottie Pippen, but she isn’t letting folks talk cash sh*t about it anymore online. The mother and socialite posted up a statement to her Instagram story addressing folks concerned about how her relationship ended. Back in late 2016 and months after, Larsa was spotted hanging out heavily with rapper Future and soon after divorce papers were filed. People assumed that she was cheating, causing her marriage to crumble, but Larsa says that’s not how it went down! She also denies using anyone for money in her relationship, because she’s RICH ALREADY, duh!

Here’s what Larsa had to say about it all:

Ppl are so sensitive to my life. I’m a lover and I will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publically people saying I cheated and believe me it was nothing like that. He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. People saying I’m a gold digger is insane I don’t care about money I’ve had it my whole life. I’ve spent my bday, New Years Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point i decided I had to live my truth and I am here.

Does that clarify everything for you guys? Larsa is a single woman now who doesn’t have to answer to anyone, but maybe she needed to do this to clear the air. We hear ya girl!