Jordan Davis’ Mother Lucy McBath Declares Victory In GA’s 6th Congressional District Race

Lucy McBath Declares Victory Over Karen Handel
She did it.
Lucy McBath is calling herself a winner in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District Race. The mother of the late Jordan Daviss says she’s defeated incumbent Karen Handel despite the fact that the race has not officially been called at this time.
McBath released the following statement;
“After a hard fought race, I am honored to announce that the people of Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District have put their trust in my vision for the future of our district and nation.”
Karen Handel has yet to concede and says the race is “too close to call.”
McBath’s son Jordan Davis was killed by Michael Dunn at a Florida gas station because he and his friends were “playing music too loud.” Dunn received life in prison without parole for the murder.
We’re so happy to hear bout Lucy’s victory, she and the other mothers of the movement are making big strides. We applaud them and their stances on gun control.
