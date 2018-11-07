Stay With It: Ariana Grande Almost Busts Her A$$ While Performing “thank u, next” On Ellen [Video]

Ariana Grande Stumbles During “thank u, next” Performance On Ellen

Ariana Grande‘s new smash “thank u, next” is currently blowing up on charts, on Twitter, AND on Instagram captions.

Ari took her ex-appreciation jam to the set of Ellen today and performed the song for the first time on live TV. Things almost went left when the singer got a lil’ too comfortable atop a chair…

Good recovery, great sense of humor.