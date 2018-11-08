Breaking: Suspect Turns Himself In For Angela Simmons’ Ex- Fiance’s Murder

Michael Williams Charged With Sutton Tennyson’s Murder

A man has turned himself in connection with the murder of Angela Simmons’ ex-fiance and father of their son.

Michael Shareef Williams – also known as Michael Watson – surrendered to Atlanta Police Wednesday, and has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, law enforcement told BOSSIP.

Sutton Tennyson was gunned down in his own driveway Nov. 3 after an argument with an unknown person “escalated,” according to police. The suspect then sped off and cops later found him deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams, 44, is being held in the Fulton County Jail and no date has been set for his arraignment, according to jail records. A police spokeswoman said their investigation is ongoing, and Williams’ charges may be upgraded.

Meanwhile, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed an autopsy of Tennyson’s body, but the results won’t be available for 30 to 60 days, an investigator told BOSSIP.

Simmons hasn’t yet commented on the arrest.