“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Da Brat Gives Bow Wow Love Advice After Fight With Gal Pal Kiyomi (Exclusive Clip)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

Bow Wow turns to Da Brat for advice after a blowup with girlfriend Kiyomi over his party lifestyle in the latest episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

The rapper and reality star tells the former “So So Def” artist that Kiyomi was angry with him after he spent time with beautiful, random strangers in the club instead of meeting her in the studio.

However, Da Brat’s advice for her longtime friend didn’t seem like it was what Bow Wow bargained for.

“You Bow Wow,” Da Brat tells him. “She knows that a million b*tch*s want you.”

Do you agree with Da Brat? Check out the clip above.