Freedom Of The Press? Trump Revokes CNN Reporter’s Credential After Heated Tantrum Disagreement At A Press Conference [Video]

Donald Trump hopped deep into his emotions while dealing with a CNN reporter during Wednesday’s White House press conference.

While the President was attempting to dismiss reporter Jim Acosta, the guy refused to sit down and hush up, held on to the mic when an intern attempted to snatch it, and got that last question off. Needless to say, Trump wasn’t feeling it. He went in on Acosta, accusing him of being a terrible person and treating people horribly.

Next thing you know, Jim Acosta gets his White House credentials pulled. While according to TMZ, CNN believes it’s due to Trump having to face tough questions he wasn’t in the mood for, Sarah Huckabee Sanders swears it’s because Acosta “put his hands” on a female White House staffer (the microphone girl) in an aggressive manner:

https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1060333176252448768

https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1060333619728801792

https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1060374680991883265

Acosta definitely pushed her arm away, but…it seems the White House is dragging this, a bit. What do you think??

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/CNN/YouTube