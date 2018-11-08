SMH: Baltimore High School Student Caught On Camera Sucker Punching Elderly Teacher For “Getting Smart” With Her [Video]

Student Caught On Camera Punching Teacher In Class

Clips like these help us understand why that California teacher decided to deliver the smackdown to an aggressively disrespectful and threatening student last week.

According to WMAR ABC News Baltimore, a female student at Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore City got into a verbal disagreement with a teacher and was caught on tape sucker-punching the woman in the jaw in a now-viral clip.

In the video, the young woman can be heard accusing the teacher of “getting smart” with her as another student attempts to calm her down. Next, the girl pushes the other student away and punches her teacher on the left side of her face, seemingly attempting to knock the woman unconscious.

Still, the teacher exhibited grace and patience, calmly following the student out of the room and it appears attempting to reason with her. Several social media users who have posted the video claim that the teacher was fresh back in the classroom after a leave of absence to have surgical cancer treatment.

SMH. Take a look at the unedited clip with full sound (and a full view of the teacher’s young assailant) on the next page.

Getty/YouTube/WMAR