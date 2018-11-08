Breaking: 12 People Are Killed In California Bar Shooting

Many Are Injured & The Suspect Is Found Dead

A gunman opened fire in a packed Southern California bar on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people, according to CNN.

Witnesses described a man dressed in black and wearing glasses walking into the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. The dancefloor to the venue was filled with people. “I started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground,” said John Hedge, who was at the bar with his stepfather. “I look up — the security guard is dead. Well, I don’t want to say he was dead, but he was shot.”

Deputies arrived on the scene three minutes after the first 911 call, according to CNN. Shots were still being fired when they arrived, according to Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.

At least 10 to 15 people were injured and 12 were killed, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus.

“Ron … gave his all and tonight, he died a hero because he went in to save lives,” Dean said.

The suspect for the shooting, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the bar. The motive for the attack is not clear and it has yet to be determined whether the suspect took his own life.

The bar is said to be a popular spot for college students on Wednesday nights. The Western-style bar host theme nights such as salsa, country and swing dancing. This Wednesday was college country night

“It was chaos, people jumping out of windows, hopping over gates and just trying to get out,” said Nick Steinwender, who is part of a university’s student government. “From what I heard, the gunman started shooting at the front desk. … Students were hiding in the attics, bathrooms and stuff like that.”

We’ll keep you posted on major updates.