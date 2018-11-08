Bye ‘Gremlin’!!! KeKe Wyatt Remarries After Ex Left Her Pregnant For Backstabbing Backup Singer
Keke Wyatt Marries Zachariah Darring, Blasts Paris Bennett
Keke Wyatt’s got a new man. The songstress whose husband Michael Jamar left her for “being toxic” while she was 8-months pregnant, has remarried and she’s spilling all the details.
Keke told TMZ that she married a man named Zachariah Darring last month in Indianapolis. Keke’s blissfully happy and says her new man’s “got her back forever”, unlike her ex, Michael Jamar, who she calls “toxic and full of himself.”
Not only that Keke’s also reporting that her 14-year-old child that was suffering from cancer is in remission and on the mend.
In a video recorded for TMZ about her new life developments, Keke sends some shots at Paris Bennett, the former American Idol contestant who’s coupled up with her ex-husband.
“You go on with that lil ugly critter, that bat—go on with it honey, have that hoe!”
“Persistence overcomes resistance… “ When you’re persistent you find the power to hold on and persevere in spite of anything. You’re able to overcome every obstacle and you do all that’s necessary to succeed. Persistence does not mean you will not fail, but it does mean that when you feel defeated you rise above your disappointment and keep trying. Instead of giving up when all seems hopeless, you find a way to keep going. You simply refuse to give up. Great things come your way when you endure what seems impossible!!! #Bestfriends #live #love #laugh #beattheodds #allsmiles #noweaponformedagainstmeshallprosper
SHAAAAAADE.
Keke released more details on her ex via Instagram where she pointed out that Paris Bennett betrayed her. According to Keke she considered the singer who SANG BACKUP FOR HER a “little sister” before she allegedly became Michael’s mistress.
“Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that he left her for a mistress. Not any mistress but a mistress that Keke considered to be a friend, a little sister, a woman that had recently sang back up for her, a woman that she had even welcomed in to her very own home. The betrayal of it all sent Keke’s world into a tail spin. Miss Wyatt says that she will never say either one of their names again.”
“You know who the mistress is because she looks like she played in the movie Gremlins.”
Keke’s clearly bounced back and we’re glad to see that she’s back to being her usual silly, petty self.
See more of her new man and details on her divorce on the flip.
In another IG post, Keke adds that she cared for her estranged husband when he got into a near-fatal car crash. After he came out of a coma and recovered, however, he left her for “that bat looking thing” Paris who tried to bait her by hashtagging her songs on social media.
“Keke sat tirelessly day after day night after night by his side. 2 months later after he came out of his coma and was taken off of all machines he made the decision to “fly off with that bat looking thing,” as Keke put it. “At that point I had washed my hands of the whole thing and I totally let it go,” expressed Keke.
“Even after all of that and all of the antagonizing and bullying on social media by his mistress hash-tagging my songs and attempting to bait me, I never reacted, I am so proud of myself.”
She also adds that her new husband Zachariah was her first boyfriend who took a vow of celibacy to find his wife. That wife happened to be HER and they wed on October 17.
“He just so happens to be her very first childhood boyfriend who grew up with her in Indianapolis, IN. Life separated them and true love has brought them back together. After reconnecting with him, surprisingly she found out that he had been single and celibate for 6 years praying for his wife; never in a million years did she think that she was the wife that he was praying for. But God is always in control. As of October 17, 2018 with only a small number of family they were married”
Good for her! Seems like her new man is a good one—who won’t leave her for a backup singer.
Watch Keke talk her new marriage and shade her ex below.
