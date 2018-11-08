Bye ‘Gremlin’!!! KeKe Wyatt Remarries After Ex Left Her Pregnant For Backstabbing Backup Singer

Adios ashy!!!

Keke Wyatt Marries Zachariah Darring, Blasts Paris Bennett

Keke Wyatt’s got a new man. The songstress whose husband Michael Jamar left her for “being toxic” while she was 8-months pregnant, has remarried and she’s spilling all the details.

Keke told TMZ that she married a man named Zachariah Darring last month in Indianapolis. Keke’s blissfully happy and says her new man’s “got her back forever”, unlike her ex, Michael Jamar, who she calls “toxic and full of himself.”

Not only that Keke’s also reporting that her 14-year-old child that was suffering from cancer is in remission and on the mend.

In a video recorded for TMZ about her new life developments, Keke sends some shots at Paris Bennett, the former American Idol contestant who’s coupled up with her ex-husband.

“You go on with that lil ugly critter, that bat—go on with it honey, have that hoe!”

SHAAAAAADE.

Keke released more details on her ex via Instagram where she pointed out that Paris Bennett betrayed her. According to Keke she considered the singer who SANG BACKUP FOR HER a “little sister” before she allegedly became Michael’s mistress.

“Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that he left her for a mistress. Not any mistress but a mistress that Keke considered to be a friend, a little sister, a woman that had recently sang back up for her, a woman that she had even welcomed in to her very own home. The betrayal of it all sent Keke’s world into a tail spin. Miss Wyatt says that she will never say either one of their names again.” […]

“You know who the mistress is because she looks like she played in the movie Gremlins.”

Keke’s clearly bounced back and we’re glad to see that she’s back to being her usual silly, petty self.

