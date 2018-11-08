BlackInkCrew: Ceaser Hired Sky’s Innocent Son To Work At Their Messy Shop — Pray For Him!

Can He Handle The F*ckery? Des Joins “Black Ink Crew” As An Intern

Sky’s precious son Des unloaded a massive secret on last night’s episode of “Black Ink Crew” that left folks concerned about his wellbeing.

Des lives in Texas with roommates and let his mom know that he left Texas because his friend was shot and killed in his apartment. Sad!

Des, who wasn’t there at the time, says he saw the bullet hole and blood from his friend when he entered and cops were already there to tell him his friend was GONE.

Des was trying to get his family together because he needs their support more than ever right now… #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/aLmYx59akJ — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) November 7, 2018

Sky wasn’t sure if it was a random act of violence and decided that Des needs to move with her to NYC. But what will he do when he gets there??? He’s 18 now and has a year before he can register for college again…

#BlackInkCrew



Everyone deserves to be safe from gun violence. Get involved at https://t.co/iSFWg5FdBw pic.twitter.com/sZoMONPAhj — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) November 8, 2018

Cease was there to fix it all and offered Des a job at the shop. Yes, THAT shop, where a whole lot of FOOLERY goes on. Cease assured his “nephew” that he has his back. Doesn’t Des seems so appreciative here??

Look at Uncle Ceaser out here INSPIRING the YOUTH chile!!!#BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/zYlGkYNdkC — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) November 8, 2018

That’s great news, however, Dessaline is just a boy and some fans don’t want to see him entangled into the mess that brews in Black Ink’s 113th shop.

Other folks think he’s matured enough to hand the drama. Hit the flip to see the hilarious reactions.