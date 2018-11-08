Poor Thang: Nicki Minaj’s Hair Stylist Seemingly QUITS After Barbz Blast ‘Blasphemous’ EMA’s Wig

Nicki Minaj’s Stylist Arrogant Tae Can’t Take The Barbie Heat

Some of the Barbz weren’t feeling Nicki Minaj’s EMA’s look and came back to bite on her hairstylist’s Instagram page. Unfortunately, Tae aka Arrogant Tae didn’t take the comments lightly and erased himself from social media, after sharing it was time to “get tf on”. Do you think the Barbs are being foul or is he being sensitive?

Fans of Nicki flooded Tae’s IG comments and Twitter with comments over the look of her wig on Sunday while she hosted the European version of the VMA’s. Tae wrote on IG after the show, “I’m really looking into doing something special for the homeless for Christmas”, asking for suggestions. To which a Nick fan replied, “Look into doing Nicki’s hair better.”

Yikes! Next thing you know, his page was gone. At the EMA’s Nicki first rocked a slick back blond look with a ponytail and when she performed, the wig appears to be wavy and wet, slicked all the way back. Do you think Tae did a terrible job?

Unfortunately, Tae isn’t here for negativity and folks think he actually quit doing Nicki’s hair. Before deleting his account, Tae wrote:

“Protect Your ENERGY…Some of yall miserable a**es need to live n be happy! Some of y’all don’t have no life in y’all, y’all try n put on these acts to be somebody y’all not or try n plese ppl n kiss they a** like nahhh!!! Be f**king you n do wtf you want n if a mf ain’t plesaed with, tell they a** ‘ADIOS’

He added:

“If your in a unhappy situation, u should never settle…get tf on! Happiness is very important”

That last message sounds like Tae had enough of the critics, but did he quit? Hit the flip to see what folks had to say about Nicki’s slick do that night.