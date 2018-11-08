Vince Staples Visits Big Boy’s Neighborhood To Talk ‘FM!,’ Mac Miller, & Being In A Relationship [Video]

How Vince Staples Got Into Rapping And Why He Made This New Album

To the delight and surprise of fans, Vince Staples just dropped a new project titled FM! last week. Big Boy is featured on Vince’s album, so it’s only right the LBC rapper visited his neighborhood for an interview about the album.

While in the building, Staples talks for over an hour about everything from how he got into rapping, how big of a help Mac Miller was to his career, and why he doesn’t see himself getting married anytime soon.

Check out the entire interview below if you’re in the mood for a good laugh: