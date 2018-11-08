Fool Me Once: A Gallery Of Celebs Who Have Been Cheated On Multiple Times Pt. 1

Celebrities Cheated On Multiple Times

What ever happened to being faithful, huh? It seems like a concept from a forgotten time or something. Whatever the case, it seems like there’s a new story of someone cheating every single day. Some people face these problems once, others have to deal with it like it’s a cold that just won’t go away.

These celebrities have caught the worst of it and are victims of multiple instances of cheating, sadly. Sad!

Take a look at some celebrities who had to deal with multiple cheating scandals – either from the same person or multiple people. Wow.