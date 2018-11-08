Fool Me Once: A Gallery Of Celebs Who Have Been Cheated On Multiple Times Pt. 1
Celebrities Cheated On Multiple Times
What ever happened to being faithful, huh? It seems like a concept from a forgotten time or something. Whatever the case, it seems like there’s a new story of someone cheating every single day. Some people face these problems once, others have to deal with it like it’s a cold that just won’t go away.
These celebrities have caught the worst of it and are victims of multiple instances of cheating, sadly. Sad!
Take a look at some celebrities who had to deal with multiple cheating scandals – either from the same person or multiple people. Wow.
Khloe Kardashian – She got cheated on by Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. Maybe stay away from those ballers
Halle Berry – Sadly, she seems to be the victim of cheating from most of the men she comes across. SMH
Evelyn Lozada – Remember her situation with Chad Johnson started with cheating and then Carl Crawford had a big cheating scandal, too.
Eniko Parrish – Kevin Hart was caught out cheating on her multiple times and had to apologize…multiple times
Ashley From Black Ink Crew – Don has been cheating on her for years smh
Rasheeda – Kirk has been cheating on her for years and she is still riding with it
Melania Trump – This fool keeps getting cheated on by your wack President and nobody feels bad
Cardi B – Rumors have been spreading that she’d been cheated on multiple times by her now-hubby smh
Shaunie O’Neal – Shaq was happily doing his dirty dog thing all through their marriage
Amina – Man oh man, we can’t even count how many times Peter has cheated on her
