Fool Me Once: A Gallery Of Celebs Who Have Been Cheated On Multiple Times Pt. 1

Celebrities Cheated On Multiple Times

What ever happened to being faithful, huh? It seems like a concept from a forgotten time or something. Whatever the case, it seems like there’s a new story of someone cheating every single day. Some people face these problems once, others have to deal with it like it’s a cold that just won’t go away.

These celebrities have caught the worst of it and are victims of multiple instances of cheating, sadly. Sad!

Take a look at some celebrities who had to deal with multiple cheating scandals – either from the same person or multiple people. Wow.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Khloe Kardashian – She got cheated on by Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. Maybe stay away from those ballers

Halle Berry – Sadly, she seems to be the victim of cheating from most of the men she comes across. SMH

Evelyn Lozada faces backlash

Evelyn Lozada – Remember her situation with Chad Johnson started with cheating and then Carl Crawford had a big cheating scandal, too.

Eniko Parrish – Kevin Hart was caught out cheating on her multiple times and had to apologize…multiple times

Ashley From Black Ink Crew – Don has been cheating on her for years smh

Rasheeda – Kirk has been cheating on her for years and she is still riding with it

    Melania Trump – This fool keeps getting cheated on by your wack President and nobody feels bad

    Cardi B – Rumors have been spreading that she’d been cheated on multiple times by her now-hubby smh

    Shaunie O’Neal – Shaq was happily doing his dirty dog thing all through their marriage

    Amina Pankey post divorce look

    Amina – Man oh man, we can’t even count how many times Peter has cheated on her

