Celebrities Attend The Lakers Win Over Minnesota
Lebron James’ Lakers team prevailed over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night and of course the Staples Center was packed with celebs who were seen on the scene. We thought this photo of actress Emily Ratajkowski posing for photogs was pretty funny especially with the dad in front of her rubbernecking for a look at them liddo cakes. How would you Caption This?
Looks like Emily and her friend had a blast. Hit the flip to see who else hit up the game.
Will Ferrell brought along his son for some family bonding.
That kid is super blessed. Can you imagine having Will as a dad?
Guess Denzel saw Emily too…
Just kidding! He was spotted at the game with his wife Pauletta.
Gotta love it.
Jack Nicholson and his son Raymond were also at the game.
More of Emily being Emily…
