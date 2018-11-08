Caption This

- By Bossip Staff
Model Emily Ratajkowski manages to get a dad who was sitting in front of her checking out her buns as she shows of her spectacular assets as she poses courtside while attending the Los Angeles Lakers Vs The Minnesota Timberwolves game at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca

Celebrities Attend The Lakers Win Over Minnesota

Lebron James’ Lakers team prevailed over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night and of course the Staples Center was packed with celebs who were seen on the scene. We thought this photo of actress Emily Ratajkowski posing for photogs was pretty funny especially with the dad in front of her rubbernecking for a look at them liddo cakes. How would you Caption This?

Looks like Emily and her friend had a blast. Hit the flip to see who else hit up the game.

Will Ferrell and son out at the Lakers game. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by the final score of 114-110 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA

Will Ferrell brought along his son for some family bonding.

That kid is super blessed. Can you imagine having Will as a dad?

Wednesday November 7, 2018; Denzel and Pauletta Washington out at the Lakers game. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by the final score of 114-110 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Guess Denzel saw Emily too…

Just kidding! He was spotted at the game with his wife Pauletta.

Gotta love it.

Wednesday November 7, 2018; Jack and Raymond Nicholson out at the Lakers game. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by the final score of 114-110 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Jack Nicholson and his son Raymond were also at the game.

More of Emily being Emily…

