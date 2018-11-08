Get Well: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After Breaking 3 Ribs In Nasty Fall

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For 3 Broken Ribs

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized to mend three broken ribs after she took a nasty spill in her office on Wednesday.

According to DailyMail, the 85-year-old was under ‘observation and treatment’ at George Washington University Hospital Washington and was said to be experiencing discomfort during the night.

Not to sound callous about the octagenarian’s injury, but this couldn’t have possibly come at a worse time. Democrats are in an uproar about the “constitutional crisis” that is taking place as Donald Trump has fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions in order to stifle the Russia investigation. This also comes on the day that Trump is set to attend the formal swearing-in of his *allegedly* rapey SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

This is far from the first time that RBG has dealt with serious health issues in the past decade. Back in 2012 she fractured 2 ribs, has battled two bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to help open a blocked artery back in 2014.

Get well RBG! Lord knows we need you around the help check this orange monkey who is running/ruining the country.