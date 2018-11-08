Desus & Mero Talk “Hood Astrology” And Starbucks Orders With Nikki Glaser [Video]

Desus and Mero Break Down “Hood Astrology” And Starbucks Orders

Desus & Mero have a show coming up at Madison Square Garden, and they’re hopping all around New York City to promote the big day.

The duo stopped by You Up W/ Nikki Glaser for the occasion, and while they were there, they discussed everything from “hood astrology,” to Starbucks orders, to writing companies angry letters for stuff.

Check out the entire interview below: