Only In New York: Woman Throws Impromptu B-Day Bash On Subway Train

A Failed Reservation Turns Into An Unconventional Birthday

One woman was all the way up on her birthday and everything went down on a New York City subway train.

According to New York Post, Amber Asaly, her cousin and several other friends threw an impromptu birthday dinner on the J train line. They decided to host the festivities here after their reservation for a restaurant fell through.

Asaly and her group boarded the subway at the Myrtle-Broadway stop in Brooklyn at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They put together a table, hung up streamers and even strung up a piñata Asaly told the Post.

“Each friend collectively grabbed a bag,” she said, explaining how they got all the festive items on the train. “Then we installed the table on the train.”

The birthday squad wasn’t just nibbling on snacks neither. They had full-on lobster, spaghetti and a bottle of white wine for their party.

“We all dressed up. We made it like a Michelin-starred restaurant. That was kind of the whole point” Asaly said.

The Los Angeles-based photographer turned 26 on Wednesday and was celebrating in New York.

She said that people who shared the subway car with them either ignored them or snapped photos of the party.

“They were just sitting there, not saying anything,” Asaly said.

By the time the night ended, the party group enjoyed some fine dining and they even got a chance to smash the piñata.

Shockingly, the MTA worker wasn’t sweating the fun. Asaly said they noticed the party and let the group continue with their festivities.

The group rode from Brooklyn into Manhattan, then they stayed on the train when it turned around and headed back.

“Just the energy was the highlight,” Asaly said. “It was crazy.”

You can check out the colorful pictures, decorations and delicious food they ate here.