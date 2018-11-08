Watch: Half-Nekked Man Falls Through Ceiling While Trying To Rob Waffle House

Pantless Man Crashes Through Waffle House Ceiling In Alleged Attempt Burglary

A man who was allegedly trying to break into a Waffle House office is going viral after his supposed burglary attempt failed miserably. To top it off, the amateur burglar wasn’t wearing any pants.

The NYDailyNews reports:

“A would-be burglar foiled his own plan when he fell, pantsless, through the ceiling of a Waffle House Sunday in Alabama. Wesley Glenn Bost, 27, had climbed through the bathroom ceiling and was attempting to break in to the restaurant’s office when his plan literally came crashing down, Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan told the Times Daily“ ‘Apparently, he made a wrong step and he came down into the dining area,’ Logan said.”

As the 27-year-old tried to run from the scene in his underwear, customers tried (in vain) to keep him from leaving.

“‘Get off me!’ he can be heard yelling, before running out the door and making his escape.” “Bost reportedly fled the scene in a car with another man, and the two were involved with a police chase with off-duty Det. Sgt. Wes Holland. They eventually drove the car into a park and ran off.”

Needless to say, police believe Bost was on drugs.

SO, we bet you’re wondering what happened to the criminal’s pants? Well it turns out, they’re what got him caught.

“The second man has yet to be identified, but police were able to name Bost because he left his license in his pants at the Waffle House, having used them to tie the bathroom door closed.” “Holland told the Times Daily warrants are expected for Bost on Tuesday for first-degree criminal mischief and burglary.”

Click here to watch the clip of Bost falling through the ceiling and getting away. Is it just us, or does the Waffle House need to invest in some new security measures?