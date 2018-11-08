Always Working: Gabrielle Union To Produce And Star In Adaptation Of Bestselling Novel ‘The Perfect Find’

Gabrielle Union Set To Star In The Perfect Find Adaptation

Gabrielle Union is always working, and she’s got yet another project in the works that she wears multiple hats for.

The actress will be both producing and starring in an adaptation of author and beauty expert Tia Williams’ 2016 novel The Perfect Find.

According to reports from Variety, Union’s production company, I’ll Have Another, recently gained exclusive rights to the best-selling book and intends to take it to the big screen by making it into a romantic comedy. This will b the actress’ third time executive producing a film that she is also performing in. As for the film’s screenplay, it is being written by Leigh Davenport, a former producer and consultant at BET.

Williams explained exactly how the adaptation came to fruition in a caption via her Instagram page. “Two years ago, I published a novel called “The Perfect Find.” A year ago, @gabunion read it, loved it, told me so, and I figuratively fainted. And today…this,” she wrote.

Williams used her background as a beauty editor to create frothy but lifelike novels set in New York’s black media landscape. The heroines in her stories are flawed but well-meaning women navigating their careers and love lives in a world where it’s appropriate to have six black cocktail dresses and no couch. Union is set to play Jenna Jones, a former New York powerplayer who returns to the city after a break-up induced professional hiatus to find an industry where the budgets are smaller, the expectations are higher, and the men are hotter.

After accepting the only job she can find, she finds herself overwhelmed by co-workers who are more into Snapchat than copyediting. When she finally catches up with how things have shifted, she has a new challenge: the younger man she’s been seeing isn’t who she thinks he is.

The Perfect Find is set to begin shooting sometime in 2019.