C-List Leyenda: A Hasty History Of Heinous Hand Thrower Erica Mena 

Most people came to know Erica Mena as the fiesty, loud-mouthed Bronx girl on Love & Hip Hop, who is always TTG.

But believe it or not, Mena has been on her grind years before LHH was even an option.

10 years ago today, Fabolous drops "Baby" w/ Erica Mena on her grind before #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/ivVXhWhQHU — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) March 24, 2015

In honor of the reality star/ video vixen/ professional hand thrower’s 31st birthday, let’s take a look her history in Hollywood.