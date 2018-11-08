C-List Leyenda: A Hasty History Of Heinous Hand Thrower Erica Mena
Most people came to know Erica Mena as the fiesty, loud-mouthed Bronx girl on Love & Hip Hop, who is always TTG.
But believe it or not, Mena has been on her grind years before LHH was even an option.
In honor of the reality star/ video vixen/ professional hand thrower’s 31st birthday, let’s take a look her history in Hollywood.
While in Miami, Mena use to work for the Kardashians as a Dash Doll where she was allegedly fired for her erratic behavior. She even appeared on a few episodes of Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.
Erica got into the industry initially to be a singer. She dropped her single “Where Do I Go From Here” in 2013 after years of trying to break into music.
Remember her as the leading lady in Chris Brown’s “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” Video?
She was also Fabolous’ main girl in the “Breathe” Video.
She was in “Lean Back” & “Candy Shop” too
Her dating history is pretty thick too. Her child’s father is Terror Squad member Raul Conde.
Back in 2011, she was in a relationship with Joe Budden’s current girlfriend, Cyn Santana. Their love (and fights) were out there for the world to see on LHHNY.
She had a super public affair with DJ Envy that almost cost him his marriage.
By 2014, she was engaged to be married to Bow Wow, before the two called it quits.
After Bow, Mena got a little more serious about her acting. She appeared on Netflix’s Master Of None in 2017.
These days, Erica Mena has taken her talents back to Love & Hip Hop — but this time she’s in ATL, fighting with Stevie J.
Happy Birthday, Mena! Wishing you more love and success, less vein poppin’ fights.
